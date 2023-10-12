Funeral services for Gwendolyn “June” Scott will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Lucas Harjo Cemetery east of Wetumka.Gwendolyn “June” Scott, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on October 9th, 2023, at 10:28 pm surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 3, 1943, at 1:30 pm in Henryetta, Oklahoma. June’s journey began in Wetumka, Oklahoma, but she quickly embarked on a life of adventure, traveling across the United States with her family due to her father’s work as a pipeliner. She attended numerous schools and forged many friendships along the way.

At the tender age of 16, June married the love of her life, Leland Roy Scott, on January 17, 1959. Together, they continued their nomadic lifestyle, following Leland’s career as a pipeliner. Their love endured for an incredible 65 years until Leland’s passing on July 21, 2023. From their union, June and Leland had three children: Tracey Leann, Vicki Denise, and Jimmy Dale.

June was deeply saddened by the loss of her husband Leland and her oldest daughter Tracy Leann Scott, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her parents, Mary and Charlie Wells, as well as her siblings Lyman Yahola, Ted Yahola, Paul Ray Wells, and Pamela Kay Goodin.

June was the cherished matriarch of her family, known for her loving heart and nurturing spirit. She took great joy in caring for her loved ones and creating a warm and welcoming home. June’s kitchen was a hub of delicious aromas, as she delighted in cooking for all. Her home was a place of love, where memories were made and treasured.

Animals held a special place in June’s heart, particularly her beloved dogs and cats. She was a passionate advocate for animal welfare and generously supported organizations such as the ASPCA, PETA, the Humane Society, and the Donkey Sanctuary. Her compassion extended far and wide, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives.

Gwendolyn “June” Scott will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her love, kindness, and nurturing spirit will forever be remembered and cherished. May she rest in peace, reunited with her beloved husband and daughter, and may her legacy of love and compassion endure through the generations to come.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.