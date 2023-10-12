Okemah City Council to Meet Thursday Evening Oct 12 at 6:00 pm By Editor | October 12, 2023 | 0 20231011170953421 Posted in Featured Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Methodist Church sues city of Okemah for creating a stinky mess October 12, 2023 | No Comments » Okemah School Board meeting–October 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM – Regular Meeting October 6, 2023 | No Comments » Special Standard Housing Board meeting–October 10 October 6, 2023 | No Comments » Okemah School Board calls special meeting for Superintendent evaluation –Thursday, Oct 5 at 5:00 p.m. October 4, 2023 | No Comments » Brown arrested for making threats against city hall October 4, 2023 | No Comments »