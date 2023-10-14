ENID MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE A YEAR IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR THREATENING GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

OKLAHOMA CITY – Today, TYLER JAY MARSHALL, 36, of Enid, was sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison for threatening government officials, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On June 6, 2023, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Marshall. Count 1 charged him with threatening to murder a United States official. Count 2 charged him with interstate transmission of threatening communications. According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, on May 15, 2023, the FBI received information that Marshall had made multiple posts on Twitter threatening to kill several government officials and their families. The threats targeted Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and United States Senator Ted Cruz.

On August 2, 2023, Marshall pleaded guilty to Count 2. As part of his plea, Marshall admitted that he knew his posts would be perceived as real threats.

At the sentencing hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge David L. Russell sentenced Marshall to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In announcing the sentence, Judge Russell noted Marshall’s prior military service and his apparent lack of actual intent to carry out the threats. However, the Court also noted the need to deter others from making similar unlawful online threats.

This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, with assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Enid Police Department. Assistant U. S. Attorney Mark Stoneman prosecuted the case.

Reference is made to public filings for more information.