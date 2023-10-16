| logout
James LeFlore Buie
James LeFlore Buie was born on October 17, 1933, in Pittsburg County to James Manley and Josephine LeFlore (Long) Buie. He passed away on October 15, 2023 at 89 years old. When James was born he was so small and sickly that Doctors and family suggested that his parents prepare for a funeral, but they didn’t know he was a fighter and with the power of his Mama’s prayers he persevered. James grew up in Patrick, Eufaula and the surrounding areas in Oklahoma. James graduated from Eufaula High School. As a teenager he worked at the local theater doing everything from ticket sales to concession, but his favorite part was running the projectors. He enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from high school. He met and married his first wife Caroline Langenberg while in the Air Force, though they later divorced they were blessed with a son, Kim Lowell Buie and the birth of a daughter, Carol Ann Buie. In 1969, Jim married Velma Walker, the love of his life. They resided in Tulsa, Oklahoma and were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Angela Rose Buie followed by the birth of their son James LeFlore Buie II. After the Air Force, Jim made a career working on airplanes. He was especially proud of his contributions to the 747. He worked for Lear Siegler, McDonald Douglas, Rockwell and Boeing. In between layoffs, Jim also worked as a manager of Phillips 66 for 10 years. He eventually retired from Spirit Aeronautics.
Jim enjoyed many hobbies, he loved to make music and could play just about any instrument you stuck in front of him., but his favorites were the guitar and the violin. He enjoyed building things. He loved gardening. He especially enjoyed having the grandkids help and passing out vegetables to the neighborhood. He liked to compete with his brother, Travis on who would have tomatoes first and who had the biggest. He liked camping, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed taking his kids and grandkids riding bikes at Riverside Drive or watching the planes at Jones Airport. In his later years, he enjoyed going to casinos and playing checkers and cards with the grandkids. He also liked drawing his own comic strips and doing word searches. In 2011, Jim and Velma moved to Okemah to be near their daughter, where Jim assisted in caring for Velma, he affectionately called her Mama Bear and she called him PaPa Bear. They later moved to Weleetka, OK, with their daughter and her family where Jim enjoyed the farm animals and gardening throughout his life. Jim was of the Baptist faith.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife and parents, His Brother Victor Buie and wife Wahala, his sister Syble Shropshire and husband John, sister Mable Doris Buie and a baby brother.
He is survived by his sons, Kim Buie of Little Rock, Ark. James Buie and wife, Laura of Sand Springs, Ok. Daughters, Carol Ciesiensky and husband Mike of Tickfaw, La. and Angela Travis and husband Todd of Weleetka, Ok. 9 Grandchildren, Bradley, Jamie, Tracy, Michael, J.B, James, Bonnie, Dakota and Josie. 12 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great- Great Grandchild.
He is also survived by his brother Travis Buie of Eufaula, Ok. , Brother -`In- Law Roy Walker and wife Connie of Okemah Ok. , Sister in Laws, Lucille Walker, Helen Boston and Nancy Green and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. David Hamilton.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com