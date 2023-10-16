| logout
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Postgame Notes
Oklahoma State vs. 23/24 Kansas
October 14, 2023 | Stillwater, Okla. (Boone Pickens Stadium) | Attendance: 53,855
Final Score: Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 32
Updated Records: Oklahoma State 4-2 overall (2-1 Big 12); Kansas 5-2 overall (2-2 Big 12)
Postgame Notes
- Oklahoma State picked up its first ranked win of the season on Saturday with a 39-32 victory over No. 23/24 Kansas. OSU has now won nine of its last 12 games against opponents ranked in the AP top-25 and each of its last six such contests at Boone Pickens Stadium, dating back to October 24, 2020.
- The Cowboys posted their best offensive performance of the season against the Jayhawks, totaling a season-best 39 points and 554 total yards, their most since the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame on January 1, 2022.
- The Jayhawks entered ranked sixth in the nation in rushing offense with 232.2 yards per game. On Saturday, the Jayhawks were held to 90 yards on the ground, their fewest rushing yards in a game since December 10, 2022.
- Kansas’ running back duo of Devon Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. had combined for 1,006 rushing yards entering Saturday’s game, second-most by a duo among FBS teams, but were held to just 90 total rushing yards against OSU.
- Kansas entered Saturday allowing just one sack per game, good for 17th-best in the NCAA and third in the Big 12, however, the Cowboys were able to sack quarterback Jason Bean four times.
- After last week’s turnover-free game against Kansas State, the Cowboys have posted back-to-back games without committing a turnover since October 23-30, 2021.
- Ollie Gordon posted a career-best game on Saturday, reaching a number of personal and Cowboy football milestones.
- First Cowboy with at least 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game since Gerald Hudson on November 4, 1989, against Kansas.
- First Cowboy running back to break 100 receiving yards since Rafael Denson had 111 against Missouri on October 17, 1992.
- Most all-purpose yards by a Cowboy since Chuba Hubbard posted 303 against Kansas State on September 28, 2019.
- Set new career-highs in rushes (29), rushing yards (168), receptions (6), receiving yards (116), longest reception (50) and all-purpose yards (284).
- Found the end zone twice with his fourth rushing touchdown and first receiving touchdown of the season.
- For the second straight week, Rashod Owens set career-highs in catches and receiving yards with nine and 112, respectively.
- Ollie Gordon II and Rashod Owens are the first pair of Cowboys to break 100 receiving yards in the same game since Brennan Presley and Braydon Johnson did so against Oklahoma on November 19, 2022.
- Collin Oliver had a career-high 2.5 sacks, seven total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a pair of pass breakups and a forced fumble.
- Alan Bowman connected with Ollie Gordon II on the opening drive of the game for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys an early 7-0 lead. The five-play, 77-yard drive marked OSU’s…
- Longest game-opening drive since October 31, 2020, against Texas
- Fastest game-opening touchdown drive since October 8, 2022, against Texas Tech
- On the first play from scrimmage, Ollie Gordon II hauled in a career-long 50-yard reception. It marked Oklahoma State’s third-longest play of the season and its longest gain on a game-opening play since Jaylen Warren’s 52-yard catch against Kansas State on September 25, 2021.
- Ollie Gordon II exploded out of the gate against the Jayhawks, surpassing 100 yards of total offense with eight and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter.
- The Cowboys found their offensive groove early with 17 points scored in the first quarter, Kansas’ most points allowed in any quarter this season and OSU’s highest scoring quarter of the season.
- The Cowboys opened the game with three consecutive scoring drives, their first time doing so since facing Kansas State on September 25, 2021.
- Xavier Ross and Kam Franklin both recorded their first career blocked kicks on Saturday, as Ross got his hand on Kansas’ PAT at the 12:42 mark of the second quarter and Franklin tipped a punt nearly five minutes later.
- The Cowboys blocked two kicks in a game for the second time this season after doing so in the season opener against Central Arkansas. Oklahoma State has now blocked 34 kicks since 2013, tied with Temple for most in the NCAA during that span. In addition, Saturday marked Kansas’ first time allowing a blocked kick this season.
- Alan Bowman had one of his best games in a Cowboy uniform on Saturday, completing 28 of his 41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. The performance marked his most passing yards in a game since November 28, 2020, against Oklahoma State.
- Nickolas Martin turned in another spectacular game for the Cowboys with a team-high nine tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.
- Kendal Daniels reeled in his first interception of the season and fourth of his career late in the third quarter. He also added seven tackles, two of which were solo.
- Alex Hale nailed four field goals on Saturday, a week after tying the program record with five against Kansas State. He is the first kicker in program history to make nine fields in a two-game stretch, beating out Tanner Brown in 2022, Quinn Sharp in 2012 and Larry Roach in 1982, who all made eight in the same span.
- Playing in just the second game of his career, Dylan Smith reeled in his first interception as a Cowboy with 10:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.
- Blaine Green made the third start of his career on Saturday and first since the Big 12 Championship against Baylor on December 4, 2021.
- Oklahoma State’s game captains were Alan Bowman, Nickolas Martin, Anthony Goodlow and Aden Kelley.
- At halftime of Saturday’s game, Terry Miller was added to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor. Miller, OSU’s latest College Football Hall of Fame inductee, was a two-time All-American for the Cowboys and finished second in the voting for the 1977 Heisman Trophy.
The Oklahoma State Win…
- Improved Mike Gundy’s record in October games to 48-21.
- Improved Mike Gundy’s record in home games to 92-29.
- Improved its all-time record against Kansas to 42-30-2 and its record vs. KU in Stillwater to 19-14-1.
- Gave it wins in 13 of its past 14 games against Kansas and seven straight wins over KU in Stillwater.
- Gave it wins in 17 of its past 19 and 20 of its past 23 games played at Boone Pickens Stadium.
- Improved Mike Gundy’s record against Kansas to 14-2.
- Improved Mike Gundy’s record in Big 12 games to 97-62.
- Made it 25-10 in its past 35 games overall, dating back to the 2020 season.
- Made it 9-3 in its past 12 and 18-8 in its past 26 games vs. opponents ranked in the AP Top 25.
- Improved it to 33-25 vs. AP ranked teams since the beginning of the 2011 season.
- Marked Mike Gundy’s 39th career win vs. AP Top 25 opponents. Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney are the only other active coaches with more wins over AP Top 25 teams at their current schools.
Notable Streaks and Trends
- OSU has held 32 of its past 36 Big 12 opponents under their season scoring average entering the game.
- OSU has held its opponent scoreless on its game-opening drive in 35 of its past 50 games.
- OSU is 36-16 in its past 52 games decided by fewer than 10 points.
- Dating back to 2005, OSU is 48-4 when not committing a turnover.
- Dating back to 2008, OSU is 77-8 when winning the turnover battle.
- Over the past 42 games, OSU has held opponents to 194-for-661 (29.3%) on third down.