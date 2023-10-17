Welcome to 2023 Homecoming coronation, we are going to start introducing the underclassman homecoming attendants

Top row left to right:

Ty Haynes, Trae Lugrand, Blake Gaxiola, Donavin Evans, Kainan Coon, Karsyn Richel, Cash McIntyre

Hannah Ward, Maddie Gaxiola, Caleson Coon, Hailey Shepard, Addyson Bean, Ma

Freshman Attendant Kodie Speir

*Kodie is the daughter of Keven and Emily Worley and Brandon and Chrystal Speir and the granddaughter of Mark and Virginia Smith and Thompson and Gina Speir. Kodie plays basketball and runs track and is also a member of student council. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, fighting with her sister Keelie, watching tiktok, and hanging out with her boyfriend PJ. After high school Kodie plans to play basketball in college and major in sports medicine.

Kodie is being escorted by Freshman Kainan Coon

*Kainan is the son of Sandra Coon and Phillip Coon Jr. and the grandson of the late Bonnie and Cecil McDade and the late Lula and Phillip Coon Sr. Kainan plays football, baseball, track and does powerlifting. Kainan Enjoys playing sports, fishing and hanging out with family and friends. After high school Kainan plans to attend Oklahoma University.

That’s Kodie Speir and Kainan Coon

Sophomore Attendant -Aubrey Foster

*Aubrey is the daughter of Nikki Foster and Trevor Foster and Amanda Bitner. Aubrey is the granddaughter of Toby and Coletta Klutts, David and Bec Foster, Greg and Phylis Roberts, great granddaughter of Nokey and Rhonda Klutts. Aubrey has played fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball, basketball, and cheer for two years. Aubrey is a two year member of Student Council, Beta Club, and National Honor Society, and a one year member of the Academic team. Aubrey has also been a member of the Oklahoma National Guard Teen Panel for three years. Aubrey enjoys spending time with her family and friends, singing, going to church, and hanging out with her best friends Addy and Allie, and her sister Addi Jo. After high school Aubrey hopes to attend Oklahoma State University and become a pediatrician.

Aubrey is being escorted by Sophomore Trae Lugrand

*Trae is the son of Bryant Woods and Krystle Neal, the grandson of Alvin and Karen Price, Sharon and Sherry Woods, and the late Fredrick and Ann Miles. Trae has played football, basketball, and ran track for two years and cross country for one year. Trae enjoys playing football, spending time with his family, Georgie, and friends, and beating Connor at madden. Trae’s plans are to attend college and play football.

That’s Aubrey Foster and Trae Lugrand

Junior Attendant -Hannah Ward

*Hannah is the daughter of Jason and Stacey Ward and the granddaughter of Sonja Ward and the late David Ward, and Larry and Helen Sanders. Hannah is a member of Dream Catchers Dance Company and has been a part of the Okemah Varsity Cheer team for three years and is a current member of student council, beta club, and Oklahoma’s honor society. Hannah enjoys hanging out with her siblings and friends, dancing and performing on stage, and cheering at competition and on the sidelines. After high school, Hannah plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in business and plans to become a part of the Oklahoma Cheer or Pom Squad and after college plans to become an OKC Thunder Girl.

Hannah is being escorted by Junior Blake Gaxiola

*Blake is the son of Anthony and Fallon Gaxiola, the grandson of Margaret Gaxiola and Tony Gaxiola, Larry and Glenda Earnest. He is the great-grandson of MarryAnn Mathis and Dolores White. Blake has played football and done weightlifting for three years. He has played baseball for two years. He is a two-time state weightlifting qualifier. Blake attends the Okemah Church of Christ and enjoys spending time with his family and playing Madden against his Dad, Cooper, and Conner where he destroys them. After High school Blake plans on attending UCO and play football.

That’s Hannah Ward and Blake Gaxiola

And now for your 2023 Senior Candidates

Senior Madison Basinger

*Madison is the daughter of Aaron and Karen Basinger and Jason and Laura Myre. She is the granddaughter of Donald and Darlene Winn and Melissa and Jason Dickson. Madison has participated in cross country and track for the past two years. In Madisons free time she enjoys running, reading, spending time with her family and her boyfriend Andrew Swayze. Madison gives all the glory to God for making her into the person she is today. After high school Madison plans to attend Rose State and major in ultrasound technology.

Madison is being escorted by Senior Andrew Swayze

*Andrew is the son of Brian and Jamie Swayze. He is the Grandson of Misti Perry, Terry and Holly Swayze, and Mike and Jane Clark. Andrew has played four years of football and baseball and three years of basketball. He is a member of the Okemah Church of Christ. In his free time, he enjoys making money with his cousin Camron, hanging out with Blake, and spending as much time as possible with Madi B. After high school Andrew plans to attend college.

Andrew is also escorting Senior Hailey Shepard

*Hailey is the daughter of April and Nathan Erdman and Ethan Shepard. She is the Granddaughter to Steve and Debbie Harris, Charles and Brenda Shepard, Paula Erdman, and the late, Marilyn Collins. Hailey has cheered for four years where she earned a regional champion title, a regional runner up title, and two state runner up titles. She is a four year member of student council, national honor society, gifted and talented, and top ten. She is a three year member FFA and is FFA vice president, and part of the academic team. She is a one year member of Gold Star Ambassador, Beta Club, and a HOSA. Hailey enjoys hanging out with family and friends, reading, fishing, and going shopping. When Hailey graduates she plans on becoming a Med/Surg nurse.

That’s Madison Basinger, Andrew Swayze, and Hailey Shepard

Senior Keelie Speir

*Keelie is the daughter of Emily and Keven Worley and Chrystal and Brandon Speir and the granddaughter of Gina and Thompson Speir, and Virginia and Mark Smith, and mother to her corgi, Sir Benjamin. Keelie has been a member of the cheer team for four years where she earned two state runner up titles and has ran track for four years where she earned an academic state championship. She is a four year member of student council, two year member of the este cate club, a three year member of beta club and national honors society. After high school Keelie is planning to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in finance or journalism.

Keelie is being escorted by Senior Ty Haynes

*Ty is the son of s the son of Doctor Stephen and Mrs. Sarah Haynes, grandson of David and Linda Haynes, Joann Baumann, the late Ken Risewick, the late John Baumann. Ty has lettered in football, basketball, track, baseball & E Sports during his high school career. He is also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, beta, FFA, National Honor Society. Ty is student leader at Okemah First Baptist Church. He is also taking concurrent classes at Seminole State College. He enjoys golf and beating his family at board games. After high school Ty plans to attend Oklahoma Baptist University to pursue degrees in education and ministry.

Ty is also escorting Senior Madalyn Gaxiola

*Maddie is the daughter of Fallon and Anthony Gaxiola, the granddaughter of Glenda and Larry Earnest and Margret and Tony Gaxiola and the great-granddaughter of MarryAnn Mathis and Dolores White. Maddie has played basketball four years, ran track for four years, three years of cheerleading, two years of softball, and cross country. She is a four-year member of the student council, beta club, national honor society, and Oklahoma honors society. In Maddie’s free time she enjoys hanging out with her boyfriend Mason, being the favorite child and spending all my parent’s money. After High School Maddie plans to further her track career and become an occupational therapist.

That’s Keelie Speir, Ty Haynes, and Madalyn Gaxiola

Senior Addyson Bean

*Addy is the daughter of Addy is the daughter of Jason and Meggin Bean and the granddaughter of John and Judi Bean, Jaquetta Lee, Tunney and Sherrie Lee, and the great granddaughter of Kenneth Zaletel. Addy has played four years of basketball and track, three years of cheer, and one year of cross country. She is a member of student council, beta club, national honors society, Oklahoma honors society, and FCA. In Addy’s free time she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family, attending FBC Okemah, and playing with her dog Russell. After high school Addy plans to attend Oklahoma State University and major in business.

Addy is being escorted by Senior Donavan Evans

*Donavan is the son of Kelli Evans and the grandson of Dr. Claud and Elayne Evans. Donavin has attended Okemah schools since pre-k and has played football and participated on the track team since junior high. He has also participated in Powerlifting throughout his high school career. He is a 9 year member of the Okfuskee County 4-H program. Donavin enjoys hunting, fishing and driving his Camaro. After high school he plans to secure an internship and further his goal of becoming the very best welder.

Donavan is also escorting Senior Caleson Coon

*Caleson is the daughter of Colin Coon and the late Ida Taylor and granddaughter of Jimmy and Idalene Taylor and Betty Smith. Caleson has participated in track for three years, basketball for three years, and cheer for two years. She is a two year member of beta club, and three year member of student council and national honor society. During Caleson’s free time she enjoys photography, reading, and spending time with her friends. After high school Caleson plans on attending college to further her education.

That’s Addyson Bean, Donavan Evans, and Caleson Coon

and now our flower girl this evening is kindergartener

Karsyn Richel (Richelle)

*Karsyn is the daughter of Sage and Jesse Richel and the granddaughter of Stanley and Netta Klutts, Jr and Kristi Richel, and Kara and Tim Kuhlman and the great granddaughter of Josephine and the late Phillip Klutts. Karsyn is a member of Dream Catchers Dance Company and Okemah Elite Softball Team. Karsyn enjoys fighting with her brothers and sister and playing with her best friends Cash, Jr, Kainan, KoKo, and Cambree, and her middle school and high school cheer girls. She loves to go frog giggin, hunting, fishing, and spend as much time as she can with her crew of cousins teaching them all the bad things. When Karsyn grows up she wants to be Barbie or Harley Quinn she just hasn’t decided which one yet.

Karsyn is being escorted by her best friend and Crown Bearer Cash McIntyre

*Cash is the son April and Rance McIntyre. He is the grandson of Cherri and Jeff Blackward and Hettie and Sonny Bates. He is the great grandson of H.T. and Judi Scott and Roseanna Scott. Cash is a member of the Okemah Elite baseball team. Cash enjoys playing baseball, jumping on the trampoline with his brother Maverick and playing with all of his friends at recess, especially his best friends Jr. and Lincoln. When he grows up Cash wants to join the Army and be a solider.

That’s Karsyn Richel and Cash McIntyre

helping crown the queen is your 2022 football homecoming queen Jala Montgomery.

The 2023 homecoming queen and king is:

