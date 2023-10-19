Bruce Lee Dunson

Funeral services for Bruce Lee Dunson will be held Monday, October 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Thlopthlocco Church Cemetery with full military honors.

Bruce Lee Dunson was born May 28, 1949 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Frank and Leah (Cook) Dunson. He passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023 at his home in Okemah at the age of 74.

Bruce was a resident of Okemah. He graduated from Bearden High School and later earned his master’s degree in Elementary Education from East Central University. Bruce was a talented baseball player, having played pitcher during his time at both Bearden and East Central. He taught school and coached for many years in four different states before his retirement. On July 8, 1972, in Cromwell, Oklahoma, he married Dianne Layman. Bruce was an avid golfer who also enjoyed photography and was a member of the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church of Okemah. Bruce also proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Thomas Dunson; one sister, Geraldine Bailey and husband Eddie and sister in law, Ava Dunson.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Dunson of the home; one son, Phillip Dunson of Okemah; one daughter, Jennifer Dunson and husband Kevin Bilderback of Chattanooga, Tennessee; one brother, Gary Dunson of Seminole and brothers in law, Mike Layman and wife Vickie of Schulter, Gary Layman of Tulsa, Leroy Ballard and wife Ann of Vian and Marvin Ballard and wife Teresa of Pittsburgh, Kansas.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Kevin Bilderback, Jason Layman, Gregory Dunson, Michael Mull, Joe Mull and Mike Layman.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. David Little.