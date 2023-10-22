Okemah News Leader to host debate for Commissioner Candidates

By R. L. Thompson

The Okemah News Leader will host a debate on Thursday, November 2 at the Okfuskee County History Center in Okemah for the upcoming District One County Commissioner race. The debate will start at 6:00 p.m.

All four candidates are invited to attend. The four candidates who filed were Caleb R. Lakins, Johnny Steven Lee, Thompson Speir, and Randy Stubblefield, Jr.

The special election to fill the vacant seat for Okfuskee County Commissioner District One is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14 in a winner take all race since all four candidates are Republicans. There will not be a primary nor general election in this race. The winner will be declared following the November 14 election in the winner take all race.

It is up to the Board of County Commissioners to set the date when the new elected Commissioner will take office following the November 14 election.

The Board of County Commissioners is responsible for several areas of oversight in the county in addition to maintaining roads and infrastructure in their respective districts. Some of their duties include receiving and spending taxpayer dollars. They prepare budgets for all levels of county government. They act on claims on behalf of the county. They advertise and award contracts for work to be completed in the county. They approve payroll claims. If the need arises, they can also call for bond elections.

Everyone is invited to attend the debate on Thursday, November 2, at the History Center located at 407 West Broadway in Okemah. The debate will begin at 6:00 p.m.