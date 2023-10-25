Bonnie Estes

Bonnie Estes, 84, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed peacefully in her sleep on October 24, 2023, surrounded by her family at home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 Friday, October 27, 2023, at Grace Memorial Chapel with family officiating. A private family burial will be held at Nash Cemetery on a later date.

Bonnie was born in Massac County, Illinois at the home of her parents: May Staton and Oris English on March 14, 1939. Bonnie was the youngest of 8 children, and most of her fondest memories as a child included playing in the countryside alongside her siblings. She attended the local country school in the nearby town and worked as a waitress to care for her family. Bonnie married Jerry Estes on July 14. 1962: married for 49 years before Jerry was called home. Bonnie spent the first years of marriage traveling with the military due to Jerry’s line of work. 13 different places in two years landed Bonnie and Jerry in Okemah, Oklahoma. Bonnie and Jerry owned and operated the Dairy Boy in Okemah, Oklahoma for 35 years before retiring and moving to Ponca City, Oklahoma in 2007. In retirement Bonnie enjoyed crocheting, and spending quality time with her Grandchildren, and Great-grandchildren. Bonnie was an avid gardener and took pride in her lawn: often family and friends would find her pulling weeds out of the flower beds. Bonnie made friends wherever she went, many who stayed lifelong friends.

Bonnie is proceeded in death by Husband: Jerry Estes, Her parents: May Staton, and Oris English, Siblings: Dale J English, Eva M English, Beatrice H English, Donald E English, and Velta J English.

Bonnie is survived by her only daughter and child: Jeri Partin of Ponca City, OK, Granddaughter Samantha Schiltz and Husband Johnathon Schiltz of Ponca City, OK, Grandson Thomas Partin and Husband Lance Longhorn of Woodward, OK, Great-Grandchildren Addilynn, Kaycen, and Claire Schiltz of Ponca City, OK, Sister-in-law Velta Gilmore of Ark City, KS, Niece Brenda Colliar of Illinois, Long time family friends Jo and Roger of Okemah, OK.

Honorary Pallbearers are as listed: Roger Dyer, Joe Estes, Bob Gilmore, Lance Catron, Casey Catron, Johnathon Schiltz, Kaycen Schiltz, Thomas Partin

In Lieu of flowers, Bonnie asks donations to be made to St. Jude: as she was a proud supporter of the work the hospital provides. The family of Bonnie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of North Central Oklahoma, all the friends that offered support and love, and to Grace Memorial Chapel.

