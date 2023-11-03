Funeral services for Mary Lynn Branscum will be held Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery of Okemah.

Mary Lynn Branscum was born May 17, 1939 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma to William Columbus Branscum and Mildred (Gilliam) Branscum. She passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023 at her home in Okemah at the age of 84.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Betty Hudson.

She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Gateley and husband Lee of Mannford, Oklahoma.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Michael Gateley.

A complete obituary will be provided when available.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.