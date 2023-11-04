Battle of Honey Springs Battle of Honey Springs Education Day on Friday, November 3, kicks off a history-based educational weekend for families and students alike. On this day, students from schools across the state and the general public will have the opportunity to explore numerous education stations teaching topics related to the Civil War in Indian Territory at the Honey Springs Battlefield near Checotah. Education Day is free to the public, but preregistration is required. On Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, Honey Springs Battlefield will host biennial demonstrations of the Civil War Battle of Honey Springs. On Saturday and Sunday, unique living history stations will open at 10 a.m. The Battle of Honey Springs Civil War demonstrations will take place at 1 p.m. Visitors will see military drills, demonstrations, and living history programs while also getting the chance to tour Confederate, Union, and civilian camps and explore “Sutlers’ Row,” featuring vendors selling 19th-century reproduction military equipment, clothes, books, and souvenirs. Tickets are $10 for anyone over the age of 12. Children ages 12 and under are free. The Battle of Honey Springs, which took place on July 17, 1863, was the largest Civil War battle to occur in Indian Territory and on Muscogee (Creek) lands. Also remembered as the most ethnically diverse battle in the Civil War, the Battle of Honey Springs was fought by Indigenous, Black, and white soldiers. The tribal nations of the Muscogee, Cherokee, and Seminole divided, joining both the Union and Confederate armies. Of the 9,000 who fought, approximately 200 total casualties were suffered. After a decisive Union victory, Confederates lost control of Indian Territory north of the Arkansas River. The Union victory also ensured Federal control of Fort Gibson in Indian Territory and Fort Smith in Arkansas. For more information call 918-617-7125 or email honeysprings@history.ok.gov.