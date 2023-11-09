Juanita L. Dodson

Juanita was born November 3, 1940, in Banner, Oklahoma to Rosco Landers and Ornest B. (Smith) Landers. She passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at her home in Wetumka at the age of 83.

Juanita was a longtime resident of the Okemah area. When she was young, she would help with the younger kids and if they had trouble sleeping, she would get them and sing to them while swinging on the swing. She graduated in 1958 from Okemah Public Schools. She met Gene Dodson and married in 1959. They had been married for 64 years. She loved her garden and all the flowers she could plant.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Johnny and Melvin Landers.

Survivors include her husband Gene of the home; two sons, Curtis Dodson and Aaron Dodson both of Okemah; two daughters, Rebecca Dodson of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Rose Dodson of Morris, Oklahoma; four brothers, Oscar Landers and his wife Carolyn of Okemah, Theodore Landers of Bethany, Oklahoma, Marvin Landers of Okemah, Oklahoma and Daniel Landers of Okemah, Oklahoma; four sisters, Odella Brown of Okemah, Oklahoma, Minetta Baker and husband Gary of Henryetta, Oklahoma, Hazel Rowan and husband Glen of Bristow, Oklahoma and Mary Sue Landers of Del City, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.