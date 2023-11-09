October Sales Tax Disbursements Up for Okemah and Okfuskee County

October Use Tax Disbursements Up for Okemah and Okfuskee County

By Alanna Bradley

ONL Reporter

The report for sales and use tax disbursements for October 2023 was released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission recently. The disbursements reflect local tax revenue receipts from August 2023 business. Sales tax disbursements for Okemah went up by 34.57 percent from a year ago. It went up for Okfuskee County by 11.46 percent. The October use tax disbursement went up for Okemah by about 67.89 percent. It went up for Okfuskee County by about 40.51 percent.

Sales tax is charged at the point of sale. Use tax is paid by the consumer on goods purchased where a sales tax was not charged. For instance, out-of-state purchases.

Okemah, Clearview, and Paden saw an increase in sales tax disbursements for the month of October, while Boley, Castle, Paden, and Weleetka saw decreases. Okemah (+41,053.46), Clearview (+$875.72), and Paden (+$1,856.34). Boley (-$4,319.47), Castle (-$137.69), and Weleetka (-$2,141.29). Okfuskee County (+$16,561.82).

Okemah and Boley saw increases in reported October use tax disbursements, while Clearview and Weleetka saw a decrease. Okemah (+$7,425.17) and Boley (+$4.04). Clearview (-$25.02) and Weleetka (-$105.82). No figures were reported for Castle and Paden. Okfuskee County increased (+$9,699.02).

By the Numbers:

Sales Tax Disbursements

Okfuskee County (up)

October 2023: $161,087.67 (Rate .02)

October 2022: $144,525.85 (.02)

Cities

Okemah (up)

October 2023: $159,807.88 (.035)

October 2022: $118,754.42 (.035)

Boley (down)

October 2023: $9,260.73 (.05)

October 2022: $13,580.20 (.05)

Castle (down)

October 2023: $1,082.01 (.03)

October 2022: $1,219.70 (.03)

Clearview (up)

October 2023: $1,135.50 (.04)

October 2022: $259.78 (.04)

Paden (up)

October 2023: $19,393.35 (.03)

October 2022: $17,537.01 (.03)

Weleetka (down)

October 2023: $14,947.51 (.04)

October 2022: $17,088.80 (.04)

Towns around Okfuskee County:

Bristow (up)

October 2023: $406,750.08 (.05)

October 2022: $$367,052.21 (.05)

Henryetta (up)

October 2023: $298,081.36 (.04)

October 2022: $292,483.61 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okfuskee County) (down)

October 2023: $7,282.98 (.04)

October 2022: $8,878.45 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okmulgee County) (up)

October 2023: $715,966.63 (.04)

October 2022: $672,542.77 (.04)

Prague (down)

October 2023: $126,074.60 (.04)

October 2022: $165,310.04 (.04)

Use Tax Disbursements

Okfuskee County (up)

October 2023: $33,644.15 (.02)

October 2022: $23,945.13 (.02)

Cities

Okemah (up)

October 2023: $18,361.59 (.035)

October 2022: $10,936.42 (.035)

Boley (up)

October 2023: $1,629.16 (.05)

October 2022: $1,625.12 (.05)

Clearview (down)

October 2023: $32.44 (.04)

October 2022: $57.46 (.04)

Weleetka (down)

October 2023: $3,424.42 (.04)

October 2022: $3,530.24 (.04)

Towns around Okfuskee County

Bristow (up)

October 2023: $36,199.06 (.05)

October 2022: $30,740.82 (.05)

Henryetta (down)

October 2023: $32,684.38 (.04)

October 2022: $40,743.30 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okfuskee County) (up)

October 2023: $9,689.63 (.04)

October 2022: $5,657.86 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okmulgee County) (up)

October 2023: $67,835.78 (.04)

October 2022: $45,314.36 (.04)

Prague (up)

October 2023: $23,543.98 (.04)

October 2022: $16,834.47 (.04)

Wetumka (up)

October 2023: $15,413.40 (.05)

October 2022: $5,717.11 (.05)

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission website, the October 6, 2023, distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from August business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from August 16th to 31st and estimated sales from September 1st to the 15th. It also includes the statutory sales tax holiday reimbursements to cities and counties.

The disbursement of $207,360,122 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $7,895,811 from the $199,464,333 distributed to them in October last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $35,658,606.

In county returns, the counties shared in a $35,348,494 sales tax disbursement and a $6,470,020 use tax disbursement.