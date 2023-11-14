Canoo Delivering First Made in Oklahoma Electric Vehicles to State Government

Milestone delivering first batch in agreement of up to 1,000 vehicles

A leading high-tech mobility company announced on Monday, November 13, they are delivering its first Made in Oklahoma electric vehicles to the state of Oklahoma.

This is a milestone that marks the start of Canoo’s phased-ramp manufacturing in Oklahoma and its shipment of Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) models to key customers and partners in 2023 with increasing units in 2024.

“We are proud to be part of this historic moment as Canoo builds momentum on its road to full-scale production,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “This marks Oklahoma’s return to vehicle manufacturing and proves ‘The Sooner State’ is the right place to grow cutting-edge businesses and create new jobs.”

Canoo is hiring for its Oklahoma City and Pryor facilities in the state and expects to create more than 1,300 jobs. The LDVs are the first commercial motor vehicles built in Oklahoma since 2006 and will go to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).

“It’s an honor to partner with the state of Oklahoma and its workforce to create a legacy for electric vehicles in America’s Heartland,” said Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO of Canoo. “What is inspiring to me is that it takes just a small group of innovators and hardworking believers who find a way to win. I want to thank Governor Stitt and his team for believing in us. We want our vehicles to provide service to Oklahomans who have been our partners on this journey.”

The LDVs set a new standard for mobility. Built on a multi-purpose platform, the vehicles are configurable to help commercial and government fleet customers improve efficiency and cut operating costs. All Canoo vehicles are designed for performance and functionality, with comfort, safety, and security that is configurable in unique ways.

“We are excited to add Canoo vehicles to the state’s pooled fleet as part of a broader initiative to improve efficiency, cut waste and improve stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said OMES Executive Director John Suter. “We look forward to evaluating these new assets and the role they can play in modernizing Oklahoma’s vehicle use.”

About Canoo

Canoo’s mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with their pioneering technologies, unique design, and business model that spans multiple owners across the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Canoo designed a modular electric platform that is purpose-built to maximize the vehicle interior space and is customizable for all owners in the vehicle lifecycle, to support a wide range of business and consumer applications.

Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.canoo.com and investors.canoo.com.