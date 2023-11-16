Funeral services for Lance Steven Shatswell will be held Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Kialegee Family Life Center in Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Kialegee Cemetery. Wake services will be Thursday, 7:00 PM also at the Kialegee Family Life Center.

Lance Steven Shatswell was born January 19, 1986 in Okemah, Oklahoma. He passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 37.

Lance grew up in Wetumka, attended Wetumka Public Schools and had worked in restaurants and construction. He enjoyed drawing, music, basketball and more than anything else, his children.

He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn White.

Survivors include his mother, Joella Kay Bell of Wetumka; two children, Ivan and Alyssa Shatswell of Texas; two brothers, Christopher Anderson of Oklahoma City and Lewis White of California; two sisters, Christy Anderson of Moore and Erica White of Oklahoma City and his grandmother, June Fixico of Wetumka.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Michael Hartley, Jeremy Guilliams, J.R. Guilliams, Matthew Smith, Shawn Shatswell and John Yargee.

Honorary bearers include Wilburn Hobia, Christopher Anderson, David Shatswell, Lewis White and Mitchell Hartley.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Mark Smith and Rev. Bill Hobia Jr.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.