Graveside services for Oscar Roscoe Landers will be held Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Oscar Roscoe Landers was born January 22, 1944 to Roscoe Landers and Ornest (Smith) Landers in Schoolton, Oklahoma. Oscar passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023 at his home south of Okemah at the age of 79.

Oscar was a lifelong resident of Okemah and Okfuskee County. He worked many years as a tool pusher for Landers Oilfield Service until starting his own pulling unit service and saltwater service. Oscar was a pumper, cattle rancher, builder, carpenter and all-around inventor. Those who worked in the oilfield with Oscar were often amazed at his physical strength, kind heart and strong faith in God. If it was fall and getting close to deer season, Oscar could feel it in the air and always had a plan to have his freezer full. Oscar was very proud to pass his legacy of outdoor survival skills and love of hunting and fishing to his grandsons. In the past few years of life, Oscar didn’t slow down even though he was confined to a wheelchair. He not only continued to hunt, but his woodworking skills continued by building cabinets, chicken nesting boxes, bird houses, coop doors and anything else anyone wanted him to build. He was no longer able to care for cattle, so he became a chicken rancher. Oscar had an impressive poultry farm, raising chickens and selling eggs. He was never too busy to stop, visit and give attention to his family, friends or an egg customer. Oscar was blessed by the friendship he developed in the past couple of years with Mike Choate and Rick Smith. Both were always ready and willing to help with his projects. After the amputation of his legs, his faith grew stronger. When in the hospital he was often asked to visit with other amputees because his outlook on life was not one of gloom, but one of happiness and determination. He was amazing!

Oscar was married to Carolyn Lankford on July 29, 1963, at the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Okemah. Oscar and Carolyn have four children, Cynthia and her husband Tim Williams of Weleetka, Kimberly and her husband David Bradshaw of Weleetka, Kristy and her husband Johnny Lesley of Okemah and Joe Landers of Okmulgee. Oscar is also survived by Lindsey Landers, his special daughter. His grandchildren, Chad Williams, Cassie Earnest, Ty Wallace, Linsey Rogers, Cattie Lesley, Christopher Lesley, Wyatt Landers, Josie Landers and Tyler Landers. Oscar is also blessed with 9 great-grandchildren with another due in February.

Oscar is survived by his siblings, Odella Brown of Okemah, Theodore Landers of Bethany, Marvin Landers of Okemah, Daniell Landers of Okemah, Minetta Baker of Henryetta, Hazel Rowan of Bristow and Mary Sue Landers of Del City.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Johnny and Melvin Landers and one sister, Juanita Dodson.

Oscar was a very special person and will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Williams, Ty Wallace, Chris Lesley, Wyatt Landers, Tyler Landers, Mike Choate and Rick Smith.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Mike Neal.

