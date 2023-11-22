Funeral services for Mack C. Thompson will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Okemah Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery also of Okemah.

Mack Carlton Thompson was born November 1, 1937 in Beggs, Oklahoma to Virdie V. “Curly” Thompson and Marcell Nola (Osterhout) Thompson. He passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 85.

Mack was a lifelong resident of Okemah. He graduated from Okemah High School in 1955, as vice president, and later went on to play football for East Central University of Ada. He and Jo Frances Birdwell were married November 21, 1956 in Okemah. Mack went to work for Landers Well Service and Mustang Fuel before working as Postmaster for the Okemah Post Office for nearly 30 years. He was an avid sports fan, having coached little league and watching his children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren play ball. Mack enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Okemah Church of Christ. He also proudly served with the Oklahoma National Guard for 9 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Jim Thompson, Anna Thornbrue, Mary Watkins and Sara Lewis and one granddaughter, Carly Thompson.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Frances Thompson of the home; his son, Todd Thompson and wife Patty of Okemah; his daughter, Kim Green and husband Billy of Henryetta; 6 grandchildren, Leslie Jones and husband Casey of Henryetta, Kent Green and wife Denae of Kellyville, Luke Thompson and wife Karli of Stillwater, Lance Thompson of Okemah, Corby Ray and Laney of Stillwater and Dylan Page of Tulsa and 12 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Bentlee, Traber, Harleigh, Corah, Greenlie, Easton, Briar, Ruger, Lincoln Mac, Johnny and Kennedy Jo.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Leslie and Casey Jones, Kent Green, Luke Thompson, Lance Thompson and Corby Ray.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Billy Green.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.