Fairfield Inn and Suites coming to Okemah

By R.L. Thompson

The Okfuskee County Industrial Authority completed the purchase of 7.93 acres behind McDonalds (commonly known at Tolle Hill) for economic development. According to Shane Anderson, the board has transferred three acres to FFI Okemah Hospitality LLC to build the new hotel. The remaining acreage will be cleared for future economic development.

The legal business name of the hotel will be FFI Okemah Hospitality LLC. The owners’ names are Harry and Hemaxeeben Patel (husband and wife), Jitender (JJ) Jaswaland and Michelle Jaswal (husband and wife). The hotel will be a Fairfield Inn & Suites which is a Marriot Property, and it will consist of 84 rooms on four floors. The hotel will have three conference rooms that can handle 125 people, heated outdoor swimming pool, business center, mini bar, and other amenities. According to Anderson, the goal was for the groundbreaking to take place by the end of December. He believes a more realistic date may be closer to February. However, some of the clearing of trees on the remaining property will start in the very near future.

Construction on the Hotel is anticipated to take 12-24 months.

The Okfuskee County Industrial Authority has worked on bringing a hotel to Okemah for around five years and it is now coming to fruition.