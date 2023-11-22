Oklahoma Senators Hicks and Kirt receive national honors

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) has chosen two Oklahoma Senate members to receive the organization’s Elected Women of Excellence Award. Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, and Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, were named by the non-partisan, non-profit organization as 2023 recipients.

According to NFWL, the Women of Excellence Award was created to identify women who have worked tirelessly to serve their communities, fostering an environment supportive of women serving in public office. Winners for the award are first nominated by their colleagues and constituents from their home states before being chosen by a distinguished panel of NFWL members.

Hicks is in her second term in the Oklahoma Senate. She has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oklahoma City University, has worked as an educator and in the nonprofit sector. Hicks holds seats on the Senate Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget; Appropriations; Health and Human Services; Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services; Education; Finance; and Public Safety.

“I am passionate about issues that support Oklahoma families, including the health and well-being of mothers, infants and children, education, and child care. These are areas of policy women legislators have helped bring to the forefront across the country, and that directly impact all of our citizens as we work to strengthen our families and communities,” Hicks said. “I’m also proud to help support my fellow women officials and encourage others to seek office, and I thank NFWL for their support and recognition.”

Kirt is also in her second term in the Oklahoma Senate. She has a bachelor’s degree from Macalester College in Minnesota and a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. Prior to joining the Senate, Kirt led statewide arts and culture nonprofit organizations for almost 20 years. She holds seats on the Select Committee on Business Retention and Economic Development; Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget; Appropriations; Oversight Committee for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT); Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding and the Health and Human Services Working Group; Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services; Appropriations Subcommittee on OMES/ARPA oversight; Finance; Rules; and Veterans and Military Affairs. Kirt is also a co-chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Women’s Caucus.

“It’s an honor to champion affordable housing, mental health care, education and well-paying jobs that lift folks out of poverty. We need this network of investment to build a bright future for our state,” Kirt said. “We have talented and capable women in our Legislature who are making important contributions on behalf of our citizens, and I encourage more to seek public office for the betterment of Oklahoma. I thank NFWL for this honor, and for their support of women in government.”