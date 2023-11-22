Patty McGraw-Coatney Named to Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

STILLWATER, Okla. – Former Oklahoma State women’s golfer Patty McGraw-Coatney has been named to the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2024, the Hall of Fame announced.

McGraw-Coatney joins an elite group of over 200 Oklahoma sports figures and three “teams of legend” in the Hall, being one of six inductees for the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2024.

Upon induction, she will become the first Cowgirl golfer in the Hall of Fame, joining Cowboys Scott Verplank (’16), Bob Tway (’09), Doug Tewell (’07), Bob Dickson (’06), Mike Holder (’02) and Labron Harris (’94) as fellow Oklahoma State golfers in the Hall.

McGraw-Coatney has been a prominent figure in Oklahoma golf for six decades. In high school, she made history, becoming the first girl to compete on a junior high golf team in Ponca City. At the junior level, she made waves in the state winning the Oklahoma Girls State Junior Championship twice and the Oklahoma Girls State High School title in 1977.

She also won the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship in 1977 – marking her first of a record nine times at the amateur. After her first victory, she followed it up with victories in 1979, 1980, 1981, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991 and 2001.

At Oklahoma State, McGraw-Coatney continued to build upon her legacy. As a four-year starter from 1978 to 1982, she helped guide the Cowgirls to three Big 8 titles in 1979, 1980 and 1982 while being named an All Big-8 performer in 1980 and 1982.

As a testament to her hard work, McGraw-Coatney ranks eighth all-time in rounds played as a Cowgirl with 136.

In 2003, the University of Central Oklahoma offered McGraw-Coatney the opportunity to coach the first-ever women’s golf team at UCO. With only her experience as a player to draw from, she accepted the challenge. In both of her first two years, the women of UCO were crowned conference champions, she was named Coach of the Year and the teams competed in the NCAA Division 2 West Regional Championships.

The 2024 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame class will be formally inducted on August 5, 2024, at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s Induction Ceremony at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. The 2024 class also includes Steve Davis, Mike Metheny, Ryan Minor and Roy Williams, as well as fellow Oklahoma State student-athlete Shelby Wilson.