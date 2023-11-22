Wildlife Fishing Report. November 22, 2023

NORTHEAST Fort Gibson: November 20. Elevation is .5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 64°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish fair on shad around channels, main lake, points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Paddlefish good snagging around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County. Greenleaf: November 21. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, and rocks. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around coves, docks, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Kaw: November 19. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass, spotted bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, spinnerbaits, and spoons around coves, points, riprap, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County. Keystone: November 21. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 56°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs, live bait, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, docks, and rocks. Largemouth bass slow on jigs, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, coves, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County. Lower Illinois: November 19. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and clear. Brown and rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and PowerBait. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening, and best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Perry CCC: November 20. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and stained. Rainbow trout slow on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, and worms around coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Tenkiller: November 21. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and small lures around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. Webbers Falls: November 21. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure and coves. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around coves, creek channels, and points. White bass fair on jigs, lipless baits, and sassy shad below the dam, river channel, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. NORTHWEST Foss: November 20. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids good on topwater lures. Catfish good on stinkbait. Walleye fair on worms. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House. SOUTHEAST Blue River: November 20. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) fair on crawfish, crickets, flukes, grass hoppers, grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, live bait, minnows, nymphs, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, topwater lures, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, channels, sandbar, shorelines, and tailwater. Rainbow trout good on midges, nymphs, PowerBait, spoons, and worms around channels, river channel, sandbar, and tailwater. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, river channel, rocks, and tailwater. Report submitted by Kyle Troxell, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area. Broken Bow: November 19. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 53°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, points, river mouth, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: November 17. Elevation is 1.50 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 57°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and worms around channels, points, riprap, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: November 17. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: November 19. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 68°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: November 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: November 17. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, and sassy shad around brush structure, main lake, points, and shallows. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and small lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Pine Creek: November 17. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, and points. Crappie fair on jigs around standing timber. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, and punch bait below the dam and creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Robert S. Kerr: November 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grass hoppers, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and small lures around channels, coves, main lake, points, and rocks. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and creek channels. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Sardis: November 17. Elevation is above normal and falling, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County. Texoma: November 19. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad around channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, and live shad around channels, docks, points, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs and jigs around brush structure, coves, docks, and points. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are biting really well on live shad. Catfish are biting on live shad and cut bait. Crappie are biting on jigs near brush piles and jigs. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Wister: November 17. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County. SOUTHWEST Waurika: November 19. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, minnows, and small lures around docks, main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, minnows, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, docks, main lake, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.