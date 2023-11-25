Funeral services for Harriett Ann Franklin will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Harriett Ann Franklin was born July 25, 1952 in Lubbock, Texas to James and Clara (Smith) Miller. She passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023 in Okemah at the age of 71.

Harriett is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Willie Franklin Jr.; her son, Willie Franklin, III of Okemah; two daughters, Regina Jones of Okemah and Nikkia Franklin of Ada; one sister, Nan Franklin of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, O’Shea Jones, Shalese Murray, Paityn Parker, Ni’Taizya Franklin, Karina Franklin, Willie Franklin IV, Avionna McCoy, Arrionna McCoy and Aubreonna McCoy and one great-grandchild, Sheala Jones.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.