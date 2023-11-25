A memorial service for Raymond Lee Overall will be held Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Raymond Lee Overall, age 101, passed away at Colonial Park Manor in Okemah, Oklahoma on November 22, 2023. He was born June 18, 1922 in Yorkville, Tennessee to Claude and Maude Pipkin Overall.

Preceding his death were his parents; brothers in law, Russell and Glen Earnest; sisters in law, Helen Scott, Dorothy Child and Dolly Mae Thomas Dixon.

Raymond is survived by his brother-in-law, Bill Earnest (Judy) of Bixby, Oklahoma; niece, Janice “Sue” Crumpler (Charles) of Gore, Oklahoma; great-niece, Amanda Dixon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and great-nephew, Chris Crumpler (Dana) of Gore, Oklahoma and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

Raymond moved with his family to Okemah in 1931. Raymond started school in the second grade at Lincoln School in Okemah and continued through high school where he graduated in 1941. He attended the University of Oklahoma and after the first year, he joined the Army ASTP program and continued his schooling under the ASTP Army Reserve Program for college students in 1943 when he was called to active duty with the Army Signal Battalion. After training in the Radio Teletype field, he was later shipped overseas to Naples, Italy with the 3358th Army Signal Service Battalion where he remained until being returned to the United States in March of 1946 and was discharged from the service at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas. Returning to the University of Oklahoma he completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1948. He later traveled as a road salesman in the state of Oklahoma until 1957 when he took over the family business of Overall’s Department Store. He married Betty Faye Earnest of Okmulgee in 1951 and they established their home in Okemah in January 1951. Raymond and Betty continued to operate Overall’s Dept. Store until his retirement in 1989. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2006. Raymond was a member of the First Baptist Church of Okemah, he was past president of the Okemah Chamber of Commerce for one year and helped reorganize the Jr. Chamber of Commerce in the early sixty’s. He also helped get the Okemah Golf Club started and was a member of the “Friends of the Library”. In 2021, he was recognized as a 75-year member of the American Legion.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the administration and staff at Colonial Park Manor for their many kindnesses and care as well as to Traditions Hospice. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Okfuskee County History Center.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

