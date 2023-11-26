Cowboys Finish Regular Season on the Rise in AP, Coaches Polls

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team moved up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll this week, landing at No. 19 in both.

With Sunday’s announcements, Oklahoma State been included in either the AP Top 25 or Coaches Poll at the conclusion of the regular season in 11 of the past 16 seasons.

OSU is one of three Big 12 teams ranked in this week’s polls, joining Texas (7/7) and Oklahoma (12/12). Kansas State and Kansas received votes in both rankings, while West Virginia earned votes in the Coaches Poll.

The Cowboys were ranked No. 21 in both sets of rankings last week before ending the regular season with a wild 40-34 victory over BYU in double overtime. With the victory, Oklahoma State clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship against Texas, its second trip to Arlington in the past three seasons. The game is slated for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.