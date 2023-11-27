Patricia Sue Hinds

Patricia Sue Hinds, was born on September 14, 1942 in Paden, Oklahoma and went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 25, 2023 at the age of 81. Sue was the daughter of Lemuel “Lem” Lewis and Anna Mae (Davis) Case. She was one of nine children. She was born and raised in Paden and was a 1960 graduate of Paden High School.

Sue married Tommie Dean Hinds on January 2, 1961 and the couple made their home in Paden, where they raised two children, Roderick and Lana. She worked for thirty-six years at Paden Public Schools, where she positively impacted the lives of many students and was affectionately known as Ms. Tucker. Sue was a cheerleader for anyone that knew her. She always had a positive attitude and a smile. Anytime you were with Sue, you felt loved and that she was proud to know you. Sue had a great sense of humor and was always full of life. She lit up the room with her positivity and her famous shenanigans.

Sue had a great passion and love for the students at Paden, for her Oklahoma Sooners, for her many nieces and nephews, her children and her beloved grandson, Rocky Dean. Her greatest passion was her love for Jesus Christ. She lived her life to serve her Lord and she was a shining example for others. She shared that love with everyone and there wasn’t anyone who didn’t feel loved by Aunt Sue.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Roderick “Rod” Hinds; two brothers, L.T. Case and Tex Case and four sisters, Virginia Broyles, Joan Broyles, Toyie Adams and Mary “Red” Barlow.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years and eleven months, Tommie Dean Hinds of the home; her daughter, Lana Logan and her husband, Shawn, of Prague; her grandson, Rocky Dean Logan of Oklahoma City; one brother, Max Case of Paden; one sister, Peggy Wilson and her husband, Harlan, of Prague and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Burnett Mission Holiness Church in Paden. Burial will immediately follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Paden. The family accepted guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Burnett Mission Holiness Church in Paden.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.