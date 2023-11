At 8:43 p.m., Monday evening, November 27, Okmulgee Police were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd and Bryan. When they arrived, they discovered a male subject dead from apparent gunshots lying in the street. Witnesses described the shooter as possibly a male, wearing dark, possibly black, running south down an alley. No other description is available at this time. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.