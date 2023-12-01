Candidate Filing Begins Monday for Presidential Preferential Primary

(Oklahoma City) – Candidate filing for the Oklahoma Presidential Preferential Primarybegins Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8 a.m. Candidates must file with the Secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board December 4, 5, or 6 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Room G-28. Oklahoma’s Presidential Preferential Primary is Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Candidates may file in person, by mail or private delivery service, or an agent may file on behalf of a candidate. The Candidate Filing Packet can be downloaded from the State Election Board website or may be obtained by contacting the State Election Board.

To be eligible to appear on the Presidential Preferential Primary ballot, all candidates must submit a signed and notarized Statement of Candidacy, accompanied by a filing fee or a petition supporting the candidacy. The official petition form and signature requirements can be found in the Candidate Filing Packet. A filing fee may be submitted in lieu of the petition. The filing fee is $5,000 and must be in the form of a cashier’s check or certified check made payable to “Secretary of the State Election Board.”

The list of candidates that have filed for the Presidential Preferential Primary will be posted on the State Election Board website beginning Monday, December 4.

December 4-6, 2023 is also the candidate filing period for school boards across the state. Those seeking election to a Board of Education office must file with their County Election Board. The Board of Education Candidate Filing Packet is available on the State Election Board website or may be obtained by contacting the appropriate County Election Board.

For more information about the Presidential Preferential Primary, contact the State Election Board. Candidates with questions about filing for the Board of Education should contact their County Election Board.