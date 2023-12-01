Mike Gundy and Ollie Gordon II Win Big 12 Coach and Player of the Year

Five Cowboys named to 2023 All-Big 12 Football Teams.

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has been named the Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year and Cowboy running back Ollie Gordon II has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, while five total OSU players have been honored as part of the 2023 All-Big 12 Conference Football Teams that were announced Wednesday by the Big 12.

It marks the third time overall and the second time in the past three years Mike Gundy has been selected as the Big 12 Coach of the Year. He previously received the honor in 2010 and 2021, and now joins Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Bill Snyder (Kansas State) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma) as three-time winners of the award.

Gordon was one of just three players in the conference who received unanimous recognition as a first team honoree. He is the third Cowboy to capture Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, joining Chuba Hubbard (2019) and Justin Blackmon (2010). All three were honored in their sophomore season.

He was joined on the first team by OSU linebacker Nickolas Martin, while Cowboy receiver Brennan Presley, linebacker Collin Oliver and kicker Alex Hale each received second team honors.

It marks the third consecutive season Oliver has been named to the All-Big 12 team. It is Presley’s second time being honored as he was also a 2021 selection as a returner, and it marks the first career all-conference honors for Gordon, Martin and Hale.

In addition to those honorees, several more received honorable mention accolades: Korie Black (DB), Alan Bowman (QB), Braden Cassity (FB), Dalton Cooper (OL), Kendal Daniels (DB), Cameron Epps (DFoY, DB), Anthony Goodlow (DNoY, DLoY, DL), Alex Hale (STPoY), Josiah Johnson (ONoY, TE), Nickolas Martin (DPoY), Joe Michalski (OLoY, OL), Rashod Owens (WR), Brennan Presley (KR/PR) and Jake Springfield (OL).

Selections to the teams are made by the league’s 14 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

The Cowboys return to action Saturday, facing No. 7 Texas in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship in AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.