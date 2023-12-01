Funeral services for Nadine Marie Monroy will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Little Cussetha Church in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Harjo Family Cemetery in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Wake services will be Monday, 7:00 PM also at the Little Cussetha Church.

Nadine Marie Monroy was born November 28, 1952 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Noah and Nancy (Deere) Harjo. She passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 71.

Nadine was a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She also loved planting flowers, cleaning and more than anything else, spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Willie Harjo.

Survivors include three sons, Patrick Yargee and wife Ramonda of Tulsa, Sugar John Thomas of Tulsa and Tony Monroy of Tulsa; two daughters, Patricia Calzada and husband Juan of Tulsa and Maria Monroy of Tulsa; four brothers, Lloyd Harjo of Tulsa, Mike Harjo of Tulsa, Daivd Harjo of Oregon and Noah Harjo of Tulsa; two sisters, Shirley Pigeon of Okemah and Cynthia Williams of Tulsa; six grandchildren, Zane Yargee, Alana Yargee, Mayra Yargee, Xavier Monroy, Izaiah Monroy and Romeo Monroy and two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Ares.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.