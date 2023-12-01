Okemah School accepts property from donor

By R. L. Thompson

The Okemah School Board met in regular meeting on November 13 to discuss a full agenda including hiring personnel and accepting property from a donor.

Board members Jason Bean, Randy Colbert, Jim Bill Copeland, J.C. Haddox and Bert Robison were all present.

Following the approval of minutes and series of reports, the board approved the gifted and talented program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Okemah Schools will continue partner with Big Five for the upcoming school year. Big Five Community Services operates the Head Start Program in Okemah.

The Board voted 5-0 to accept the Lots Five and Six in Block Four of the Dill Addition in Okemah. This was an agreement between WC Investors and Real Estate and Community Renewal LLC and the Okemah School System. There were no warranties on the property.

They sanctioned several clubs including the Boys Swish Club, Girls Swish Club, Pigskin Football, FFA Booster Club, Band Booster Club and Oakes PTO.

After returning from executive session, the Board voted 5-0 to hire Jeff McVeigh as adjunct Earth Science Teacher.