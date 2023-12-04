Oklahoma State vs. Texas Postgame Notes

18/19/19 Oklahoma State vs. 7/7/7 Texas

December 2, 2023 | Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium) | Attendance: 84,523

Final Score: No. 7 Texas 49, No. 18 Oklahoma State 21

Updated Records: Oklahoma State 9-4 overall (7-2 Big 12); Texas 12-1 overall (8-1 Big 12)

Postgame Notes

• In its second Big 12 Championship Game appearance in the last three years, Oklahoma State fell to Texas, 49-21, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

• Rashod Owens became the first Cowboy this season to record multiple receiving touchdowns in a single game, hauling in touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters.

• Ollie Gordon II, the nation’s leading rusher, was helped off the field multiple times with injuries. He finished the game with 88 total yards in 17 touches.

• Gordon II moved into sixth on the single-season all-purpose yards list in team history. Here’s a look at the list heading into bowl season:

Individual Single-Season All-Purpose Yards

4. 2,009 – Terry Miller Jr., 1976

5. 1,980 – Ernest Anderson Jr., 1982

6. 1,940 – Ollie Gordon So., 2023

7. 1,922 – Thurman Thomas So., 1985

8. 1,885 – Dez Bryant So., 2008

• Nickolas Martin finished with 13 tackles and an interception. This was his sixth game of the season with at least 10 tackles and is one shy of breaking into the top 10 in single season tackles in program history with 133.

• Alan Bowman surpassed 3,000 passing yards on the season with 250 on Saturday, becoming the first Cowboy since Taylor Cornelius in 2018 to do so. Bowman also set a new season-high with three passing touchdowns in the game.

• Cam Smith posted eight tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss, both setting career highs.

• Starting cornerback Korie Black left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return for the Cowboys.

• Coming into the game with only four touches on the season, true freshman Sesi Vailahi logged his first career reception on the Cowboys’ second drive of the game. He finished with two carries for seven yards and two receptions for 12 yards.

• Logan Ward kicked the extra point on OSU’s first touchdown of the game, marking his first placekick as a Cowboy. Ward has now placekicked, kicked off and punted in his time at Oklahoma State.

• Brennan Presley opened the scoring for Oklahoma State, hauling in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Alan Bowman with 5:36 left in the first quarter. The touchdown was his eighth of the season, six of which have been receiving.

• Nickolas Martin intercepted a pass in the second quarter and returned it 22 yards to the Texas 3-yard line. The interception was Martin’s second of the season, with the other coming against Kansas State.

• Alan Bowman found Rashod Owens for a 7-yard touchdown following the Martin interception, the second of Bowman’s three passing scores.

• 84,523 fans attended today’s Big 12 Championship game, a new Big 12 record.

• Oklahoma State’s game captains against the Longhorns were Leon Johnson III, Nickolas Martin, Preston Wilson and Parker Robertson.