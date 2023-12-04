Rosalee Marshall

Funeral services for Rosalee Marshall will be held Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Little Quarsarty Cemetery in Cromwell. Wake service will be Wednesday, 7:00 – 8:00 PM also at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

Rosalee Marshall was born January 8, 1950 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Rev. Jack Marshall and Nancy (Chupco) Marshall. She passed away Monday, December 4, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 73.

Rosalee was a resident of Cromwell, Oklahoma and a 1968 graduate of Butner High School. She was a retired record keeper and worked with patient registration at the Okemah Creek Nation Hospital. She enjoyed singing native Creek songs, watching OU Softball, OKC Thunder and loved to talk on the phone with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Lena and one sister, Nancy Nibs.

Survivors include her daughter, Nanci Chamberlain and husband Eric of Cromwell; one brother, Famous Marshall of Okemah; four sisters, Diane Factor of Cromwell, Pauline Levi of Midwest City, Mary Ratteree of Shawnee and Elsie Bruner of Tulsa and one grandchild, R. J. Chamberlain.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Kevin Marshall, Randall Marshall, Jeremy Factor, James Factor, Anthony Nibs and Famous Marshall Jr.

Honorary bearers include Jake Lena, Brandon Lena and Timothy Nibs.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jimmy Anderson.

