Funeral services for Travis Lee Cunningham will be held Friday, December 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Travis Lee Cunningham was born November 20 1986 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Terry Dean Cunningham and Margaret Lynn McConnell. He passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023 in Oklahoma City at the age of 37.

Travis was a resident of Okemah. He was a 2005 graduate of Ninneka High School and later from Metro – Technology Center of Oklahoma City. Travis worked as a sheet metal mechanic at Tinker Airforce Base for the past 15 years. He enjoyed working cattle, and hunting. He was most passionate about playing pool. He competed in numerous pool tournaments and even competed in the nation finals in Las Vegas. Travis was hardworking, kind man who was a great friend to all. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his son, Zander Cunningham of Ninnekah, Oklahoma; two brothers, Jerry Dean Cunningham of Oceanside, California and Levi Secrest of Lindsay, Oklahoma; two sisters, Terrie Martin and husband Shane of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Samantha Cunningham of Verden, Oklahoma and his chosen family, Cathy Franks, Jarod and Katie Bedwell and Justin and Jenny Bedwell.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jarod Bedwell, Justin Bedwell, Chris Bedwell, J.R. Rackley, Shane Martin, Damein Martin and Cervantez Martin.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

