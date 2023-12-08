Funeral services for Kevin Wayne Culberson are pending.

Kevin Wayne Culberson was born August 2, 1995 in Ada, Oklahoma. He passed away, Thursday, December 7, 2023 at his home in Wetumka, Oklahoma at the age of 28.

Kevin was a resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma. He worked as a C.N.A. and enjoyed fishing, playing pool and camping with bonfires. Kevin also loved to joke around with his cousins. He will be dearly missed.

Kevin is survived by his mother and father, Justina (Phillips) Buckley and Chris Buckley; his girlfriend, Angel Hartley; his children, Elias, Faith and Emarie Culberson; two brothers, Jason and Bradley Buckley; four sisters, Summer Culberson, Lia Phillips, Emily Buckley (David) and Chloe Buckley; his aunts, Debra, Wynema and Wendy Phillips; his great-aunt, Helen Frank and grandfather, Martin Phillips.

