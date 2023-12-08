Funeral services for Marlin Cleo Warrington will be held Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Cromwell Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Little Cemetery.

Marlin Cleo Warrington was born September 8, 1931 in Castle, Oklahoma to Jim and Nancy (Taylor) Brewer. She passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023 at her home in Cromwell, Oklahoma at the age of 92.

Ms. Warrington was a resident of Cromwell, Oklahoma and a 1949 graduate of Cromwell High School. She and James Carl Warrington were married January 28, 1949 in Seminole, Oklahoma. Ms. Warrington operated the Derrick Drive Inn for several years and also worked at the 5 Star Ranch during pecan season for the Hassells. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed sewing, church and mission work and cooking. She was also a devoted member of the Cromwell Baptist Church since 1950.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Pam Morgan and 10 siblings.

Survivors include one son, Edmond Carl Warrington and wife Gail of Okemah; daughter, Nancy Hope Haddox of Moore, Oklahoma and 7 grandchildren, Shelly Dodson (Gene), Russell Warrington, Emily Meerbott (Trey), Kevin Warrington (Amanda), Jonathan Haddox (Kelli), Kara Keesee (Andrew) and Riley Morgan.

Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Keesee, Russell Warrington, Kevin Warrington, Gene Dodson, Jonathan Haddox and Riley Morgan.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

