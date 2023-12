November Sales Tax Disbursements Down for Okemah and Okfuskee County

November Use Tax Disbursements Up for Okemah and Okfuskee County

By Alanna Bradley

ONL Reporter

The report for sales and use tax disbursements for November 2023 was released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission recently. The disbursements reflect local tax revenue receipts from September 2023 business. Sales tax disbursements for Okemah went down by almost 13 percent from a year ago. It went down for Okfuskee County by almost 4 percent. The November use tax disbursement went up for Okemah by about 84 percent. It went up for Okfuskee County by about 49 percent.

Sales tax is charged at the point of sale. Use tax is paid by the consumer on goods purchased where a sales tax was not charged. For instance, out-of-state purchases.

Boley, Castle, Paden, and Weleetka saw an increase in sales tax disbursements for the month of November, while Okemah and Clearview saw a decrease. Boley (+$2,461.53), Castle (+$710.80), Paden (+$10,503.24), and Weleetka (+$1,671.38). Okemah (-$15,397.55) and Clearview (-$27.34). At the county level, Okfuskee County saw a decrease (-$5,127.11).

Okemah, Boley, and Clearview saw increases in reported November use tax disbursements, while Weleetka saw a decrease. Okemah (+$10,829.12), Boley (+$356.88) and Clearview (+$13.35). Weleetka saw a decrease (-$453.12). No figures were reported for Castle and Paden. Okfuskee County increased (+$14,912.75).

By the Numbers:

Sales Tax Disbursements

Okfuskee County (down)

November 2023: $128,810.27 (Rate .02)

November 2022: $133,937.38 (.02)

Cities

Okemah (down)

November 2023: $103,812.52 (.035)

November 2022: $119,210.07 (.035)

Boley (up)

November 2023: $11,457.84 (.05)

November 2022: $8,996.31 (.05)

Castle (up)

November 2023: $1,416.02 (.03)

November 2022: $705.22 (.03)

Clearview (down)

November 2023: $200.96 (.04)

November 2022: $228.30 (.04)

Paden (up)

November 2023: $17,793.78 (.03)

November 2022: $7,290.54 (.03)

Weleetka (up)

November 2023: $17,412.38 (.04)

November 2022: $15,741.00 (.04)

Towns around Okfuskee County:

Bristow (up)

November 2023: $394,775.66 (.05)

November 2022: $360,741.13 (.05)

Henryetta (up)

November 2023: $304,133.20 (.04)

November 2022: $301,357.13 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okfuskee County) (down)

November 2023: $4,779.65 (.04)

November 2022: $4,788.24 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okmulgee County) (up)

November 2023: $676,141.31 (.04)

November 2022: $674,972.60 (.04)

Prague (up)

November 2023: $121,496.24 (.04)

November 2022: $$96,498.73 (.04)

Use Tax Disbursements

Okfuskee County (up)

November 2023: $45,102.73 (.02)

November 2022: $30,189.98 (.02)

Cities

Okemah (up)

November 2023: $23,730.94 (.035)

November 2022: $12,901.82 (.035)

Boley (up)

November 2023: $2,102.96 (.05)

November 2022: $1,746.08 (.05)

Clearview (up)

November 2023: $99.24 (.04)

November 2022: $85.89 (.04)

Weleetka (down)

November 2023: $3,175.39 (.04)

November 2022: $3,628.51 (.04)

Towns around Okfuskee County

Bristow (up)

November 2023: $39,838.78 (.05)

November 2022: $25,629.63 (.05)

Henryetta (down)

November 2023: $31,207.89 (.04)

November 2022: $62,162.86 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okfuskee County) (down)

November 2023: $9,594.74 (.04)

November 2022: $9,972.68 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okmulgee County) (up)

November 2023: $50,894.43 (.04)

November 2022: $49,557.07 (.04)

Prague (up)

November 2023: $21,968.97 (.04)

November 2022: $19,419.80 (.04)

Wetumka (up)

November 2023: $8,041.23 (.05)

November 2022: $6,339.17 (.05)

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission website, the November 8, 2023, distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from September business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from September 16th to 30th and estimated sales from October 1st to the 15th.

The disbursement of $199,342,262 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $6,324,768 from the $193,017,494 distributed to them in November last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $34,557,964.

In county returns, the counties shared in $33,674,125 in sales tax disbursements and $6,223,765 in use tax disbursements.