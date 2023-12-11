UCO to Graduate More than 900 Students at Fall Commencement Ceremonies, Dec. 15-16

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 921 graduates during the Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 15-16, in Central’s Hamilton Field House.

UCO President Todd G. Lamb will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies.

Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15: College of Education and Professional Studies;

5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15: Jackson College of Graduate Studies;

10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16: College of Business and College of Mathematics and Science; and,

2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16: College of Liberal Arts and College of Fine Arts and Design.

Graduates and guests attending the ceremonies are asked to arrive early, as the field house traditionally fills to capacity. All guests ages 4 and up are required to have a ticket for entry.

Limited parking to the west of the field house will be reserved for those with disabilities. All campus parking spaces, except those in the reserved lot to the west of the field house, will be open during the commencement events for those attending the ceremonies.

The ceremonies may be viewed online at www.uco.edu, with livestreaming beginning approximately 15 minutes before each ceremony.

Additionally, Central will livestream each commencement ceremony on UCO’s Facebook page. The Facebook livestream will capture the traditional graduate walk from Old North to Hamilton Field House, weather permitting.

For more information about Central’s graduation, visit www.uco.edu/commencement.