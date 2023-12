Linda Kay Dun

Graveside Services for Linda Kay Dunn, 79 were held December 19, 2023 at Highland Cemetery at 10:00 A.M.

Linda was born to George Leonard Donnell & Lillian (Taylor) Donnell December 24, 1943 in Okemah, Oklahoma. Linda was a 1961 graduate of Okemah High School; she attended East Central University and earned a Masters Degree at Oklahoma State University.

Linda passed away December 17, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Dean Dunn of Sapulpa, Oklahoma and Tim Lee Dunn of Park Hill, Oklahoma.