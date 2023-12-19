PSO Announces Refunds on Interim Rates

TULSA, Okla. (December 20, 2023) – Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) residential customers will see refunds of interim rates on their monthly bills starting in January.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved new rates for PSO customers on November 21, resulting in refunds with interest on interim rates that began May 22.

PSO will apply refunds to customer bills as a credit from January through April. For the typical residential customer, who uses 1,100 kilowatt hours a month, the monthly refund is $2.81.

If you were a PSO customer between May 22, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024, AND you have left the PSO system, meaning you are a former customer, you may be eligible for a refund. More information is available here.

Former customers who do not have internet access can request a refund by calling the PSO Customer Solutions Center at 833-PSO-POWR (833-776-7697).

For more than a decade, PSO’s residential prices have consistently been at or below regional and national averages. PSO offers a variety of programs to help customers manage their energy costs comfortably, including free weatherization, rebates, incentives, and payment programs.

About PSO

PSO, a unit of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), is an electric utility company serving nearly 573,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma, powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and 232 communities. Based in Tulsa, PSO has more than 4,300 megawatts of diverse generating capacity that primarily includes wind and natural gas. It maintains and operates more than 24,000 miles of distribution lines and 3,700 miles of transmission lines and is one of the largest distributors of wind energy in the state. Find news releases and other information at www.PSOklahoma.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, NextDoor and Instagram @PSOklahoma.