Funeral services Steven Cash Early will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Steven Cash Early was born May 29, 1961 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023 at his home in Prague, Oklahoma at the age of 62.

Steve grew up and attended Okemah High School when he was younger and later resided in Prague. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandkids and watching them play sports, traveling and going to the casino. Steve was a spontaneous guy and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maryln Early and two brothers, Marlon and Doug Early.

Survivors include his daughter, Keisha Newson and husband Darren of Norman; his son, Steven James Early of Okemah; one brother, Randy Early and wife Susan of Nowata; grandchildren, Symonne Newson, Bryce Mooreland, Diontae Newson, Jock Newson, Blestin Miller, Brooklyn Martinez, Tariah Newson, Aulina Early, Alyssa Early and Addison Early and three great-grandchildren, Xayden Newson, Kamdyn Newson and Jai’Marie Haywood (with one on the way).

Serving as pallbearers will be Bryce Mooreland, Diontae Newson, Jock Newson, Blestin Miller, Caynen Early, Dustin Cruce and Darren Newson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Jeremy Fairres.

