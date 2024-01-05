Oklahoma Wine Trails Wine App Now Available

Personalized wine recommendations and local tourism make the perfect pairing



OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re a fan of Oklahoma wines, a new app is available to make your tasting experience even better. Oklahoma Wine Trails is a free app that matches personal taste preferences to local wine with an accuracy of over 91%. With a database of over 500 wines that is inclusive of every Oklahoma winery, there really is a wine for everyone, and the Oklahoma Wine Trails can pinpoint the right one for you.



“The Oklahoma Wine Trails app will be a valuable tool to wine tourists as they are navigating Oklahoma wine country,” said ODAFF Agritourism Coordinator Micaela Halverson. “We hope the app will incentivize consumers to explore more wineries and make purchases based on wines they are matching to.”

Oklahoma Wine Trails allows wine enthusiasts to explore exciting routes and categories, like “Dog-Friendly Wineries”, or “Weekly Top 10 Wines For You”. App users can create their own custom routes and digital wine cellar inspired by their unique taste – all easily shareable to friends or social networks via the app.



Download the free app:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/oklahoma-wine-trails/id1582646108

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.firestitch.owtwines

Website: https://explorer.oklahomawinetrails.com/wineries?page=1&limit=10

Oklahoma Agritourism is a marketing program within the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. The program promotes agriculture experiences throughout the state and helps producers develop agritourism venues. Visit http://oklahomaagritourism.com/ to start planning your next adventure.

###