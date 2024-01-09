Scott Douglas Rhodes

Scott Douglas Rhodes was born May 19, 1973 in Wichita, Kansas to Dwight Rhodes and Ruth Ann (Beasley) Owen. He passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at his home in Wetumka, Oklahoma at the age of 50.

Scott is survived by his wife, Becky (Pullen) Rhodes of Wetumka; his father, Dwight Rhodes of Wichita, Kansas; his mother, Ruth Ann Owen of Holdenville; two daughters, Allison Nicole Taylor and husband Jake of Norman, Oklahoma and Meagan Greenlee and husband Grayson of Blanchard, Oklahoma; two sons, Levi Harris of Wetumka and Isaac Harris and wife Grace of Wetumka; two brothers, Shawn Rhodes of Yeager, Oklahoma and Matt House of Holdenville; 6 grandchildren, Kaylee, Carlee, Jackie, Luke, Elizabeth and Harper; mother in law, Vickie Pullen; sister in law, Tina Pullen; brother in law, Donnie Pullen and daughter in law, Carissa and Austin Frazier. Scott is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life remembering Scott will be conducted at a later date.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

