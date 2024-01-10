Memorial services for Kathy Jean Lewis will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah with Sister Charlsie Rich officiating.

Kathy Jean Lewis was born October 25, 1960 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to James and Shirley (Smith) Fairres. She passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2024 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 63.

Kathy was a resident of Henryetta, Oklahoma and a 1979 graduate of Okemah High School. She had previously worked at Twin Rivers Head Start in Okemah and was a former manager of the Okemah Casino and Loves. Kathy loved playing casino games and cooking. Most of all she loved her grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brandon Lewis; one brother, Jamie Fairres and one grandchild, Dixie Johnson.

Survivors include her son, Kevin Johnson of Henryetta; her daughter, Amber Walker (Curtis) of Henryetta; one brother, Shane Fairres of Okemah; her ex-husband, Norman Lewis of Paden and grandchildren, Tyler Lewis, Logan Lewis, Graycee Lewis, Libbie Walker, Brooklyn Johnson, Lacee Johnson, Maddie Lewis, Noah Lewis, Payden McNabb, Gracelynn Fairres, Abel McNabb, Timber McNabb, Leighton Dennis, Colton Fairres, Shayna Fairres and Grayce Fairres.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

