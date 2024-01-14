Freedom and Power in 2024!

There are moments in life when we get so caught up in the emotions and events of what has happened in the past that we miss out on the present. We can let these feelings of despair, fear, or sadness engulf us. We can let them run our lives by fixating on past events and the pain we went through. May I challenge you with five ways to let go and see the benefits of moving forward in life with joy in 2024?

Get fed up with being stuck in a rut! How do you feel? Happy or sad? Energized or exhausted? Full of hope or in despair? Creative and motivated or bored and stuck? Do people want to be around you or do they avoid you? Face your reality. Don’t be a Pollyanna who denies anything is wrong. Acknowledge you are stuck, and if need be get professional help to get out of the rut and into the race. You can do it! Start here. Start now.