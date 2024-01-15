Graveside services for Donald Lee Vanzant will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Welty Cemetery.

Donald Lee Vanzant was born September 15, 1937 in Rock, Oklahoma to Levi and Mammie (Lunsford) Vanzant. He passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024 at his home west of Welty, Oklahoma at the age of 86.

Donald married Bobbie Youngblood on July 15, 1956. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his cats. He also enjoyed trips to Fisher’s Feed Mill with Donny. Donald spent many years working as a driller on an oil ring and driving a truck for Mayflower.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother, Gene and three grandchildren, Troy Don, D.J. and Bobby Ron Vanzant.

Survivors include his four sons, Donny and Tina Vanzant of Bristow, Steve Vanzant of Okemah, Terry Vanzant of Bristow and Gary Vanzant of Eufaula; 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Don Vanzant, T.J. Vanzant, Hunter McDaniel, Dakota McDaniel, Logan McDaniel and Jaxon McDaniel.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online Condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com