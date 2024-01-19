Tracy Pugh

On October 25, 1971, a little angel was born to Chris and Duggie (Davis) Vance. Tracy Dawn was a beautiful blond-haired angel, with a big smile and a sweet sweet spirit. Tracy Dawn Vance gained her wings at the age of 52 on January 16, 2024.

Tracy worked as a nurse and was loved by her patients. Tracy was a warrior and fought valiantly through multiple illnesses.

Tracy was a loving mother to Gavin Scott, Nicholas Pugh, Julianna (Jules) Pugh, and George Pugh.

Tracy was an incredible daughter to her mom, Doris Vance. They were thick as thieves and did everything together. Tracy was an awesome sister to Christy, Connie and Jo. Christy and Tracy would start the morning by sitting on the porch, drinking coffee and laughing over silly things. As sisters will do, there were spats and fights but they would fight anyone for each other.

She is survived by her children Gavin Scott of Washington, Nick, Jules and George of the home, her mother Duggie Vance of Paden and sisters, Christy Ellis of Paden, Connie Holmes of Ardmore, OK, and Jo Evans of Bixby, OK. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, and numerous nieces and whom she loved dearly, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Christian Vance, her husband Bo Scott, grandparents George and Pearlie Jane Davis, Christian and Celeste Vance, nephew Daniel Crenshaw and niece Tara Ellis.

We have all been blessed by having Tracy in our lives, and she will be forever missed.

