Funeral services for Wilma Earlene Bray will be January 24, 2024, at Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Okemah, Oklahoma at 2:00 PM officiated by Bro. David Hamilton. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery following service.

Earlene was born November 6, 1943, in Okemah, Oklahoma to Clifford C. and Wilma Lucille (Ballow) Hooper. She passed away Friday, January 19, 2024, in Okemah at the age of 80.

Earlene was a longtime resident of the Okfuskee County area. She graduated in 1961 from Weleetka High School. She worked as a co-teacher for Twin Rivers Head Start and a custodian for Okemah Public School for 20 years. She enjoyed working with wood and making crafts for people. She also liked working outside in her yard and the occasional trip to the casino. She loved her family and would do anything for them.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Cecil “Sonny” Clarence Hooper: one sister, Annetta Hooper, and one daughter, Denise Stone.

Survivors include her two sons, Darrell Wood of Okemah, Oklahoma and Dirk and Emily Wood of Okemah, Oklahoma; three daughters, Darla Stevens of McAlester, Oklahoma, Debbie Killmer, and husband Steve of Weleetka, Oklahoma and Donna Madden and husband Mark of Holdenville, Oklahoma; one sister, Ruth Johnson of Eufaula, Oklahoma.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Steve Killmer, Raymond Stevens, Robert Stevens, Cody Stone, Thomas Simmon and Bart Winters.

