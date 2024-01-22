Cecelia Ann Barnett

Funeral services for Cecelia Ann Barnett will be held Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Indian Baptist Church Cemetery. Wake services will be Tuesday 6:00 – 8:00 PM also at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel.

Cecelia Ann Barnett was born July 23, 1969 in Wetumka, Oklahoma. She passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024 at her home in Okemah at the age of 54.

Cecelia or “Sulk” was a resident of Tahlequah for 20 years before moving back home in 2013. She was a graduate of the Jones Academy of Hartshorne, Oklahoma and had attended the Wetumka Indian Baptist Church of Wetumka. Cecelia worked as a C.N.A. and also as Director with Tribal Enrollment for 20 years. She loved working outside doing yardwork and other chores. Cecelia loved her ceremonial grounds and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She had a huge heart and was always forgiving and kind. Cecelia was always looking out for other people and would do anything for her family. She will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Barnett and Evelyn (Yargee) McLemore; one brother, Matthew Eric McLemore and one sister, Phyllis Ann Yargee.

Survivors include her son, Jacob Barnett of Wetumka; four brothers, Simon Larney of Seminole, Lewis Proctor of Tahlequah, Jarrod Proctor of Tahlequah and James McLemore of Okemah; two sisters, Wilma Sue Barnett of Okemah and Annora Barnett of Okmulgee; two aunts, Rovena and Josephine Yargee; her uncle, Jack Yargee and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cecelia’s family members will be serving as pallbearers.

