William “Bill” Ray Honsinger

William “Bill” Ray Honsinger was born November 25, 1957, in Maud, Oklahoma, to Robert Honsinger and Betty Jo (Chupcogee) Honsinger Love. He passed from this life on January 20, 2024, in Tuskahoma, Oklahoma, at the age of 66.

Bill worked in the oil field and was known for his mechanical abilities on transmissions and engines. Bill had a big heart and a loving, caring, and protective personality.

Bill is survived by his wife, Melissa Honsinger of Tulsa, and their son, Wyatt Ray and wife Mary Honsinger of Tulsa, his former wife, Markeeta Little of Earlsboro, and their sons, Nathaniel Ray and wife Brittany Honsinger, and William Heath Honsinger, all of Tecumseh. He is survived by four grandchildren, Isaac and wife Daniell Honsinger, Jaxon Honsinger, Carter Ray Honsinger, and Parker Howard Ray Honsinger.

Bill is also survived by his mother, Betty Jo Chupcogee Honsinger Love of Tuskahoma, his sisters, Brenda Fletcher of Tuskahoma, and Barbara and husband Stanley Jones of Royce City, and his brothers, Bobby and wife Dawn Honsinger of Konawa, and Shannon Love of Tuskahoma.

Bill was loved and will be missed by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members, and his special friends Corky Hutchinson, Aaron BoBo, Lea Peterson, Raymond Hutchinson, Dale Williams, and many, many more.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Robert Honsinger, his niece, Brandy Fletcher, his brother-in-law, Larry Fletcher, and his stepfather, Jesse Love.

A funeral service to honor Bill’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Okemah United Pentecostal Church in Okemah, Oklahoma. He will be laid to his final rest following the service at Chupco Family Cemetery in Maud, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Community Care Funeral Service 1321 W. Columbia St. Okemah, Oklahoma.

To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com