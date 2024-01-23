Carolyn Sue Landers

Graveside services for Carolyn Landers will be Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah with Rev. Mike Neal officiating.

Carolyn was born June 24, 1946, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the youngest of six daughters born to John Q. and Mary Alice (Hayes) Lankford. She passed away at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the age of 77, nine weeks after the loss of her husband.

On July 29, 1963, Carolyn married Oscar R. Landers at the Okemah Pentecostal Church. Oscar and Carolyn were married for more than sixty years. Carolyn was a homemaker for most of those years, raising four children. Carolyn also ran a ceramic shop at their home for several years and after Oscar retired, they opened “Grandmother’s House of Crafts” in Okemah. There wasn’t much that Carolyn couldn’t do, helping her husband with cattle, gardening and any other project where he needed an extra hand or two. Carolyn was a master at cooking, canning, sewing and painting. She loved decorating and was very talented at numerous crafts. Carolyn passed her love of decorating and antiquing on to her daughters and granddaughters. She especially enjoyed decorating for fall and cooking a huge Thanksgiving meal for all her family.

She is preceded in in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Joyce McDaniel, Wilma Cook and Maxine Higdon. Nephews, Carl Wayne McDaniel, Kenny McDaniel and Steve McDaniel.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Cynthia and husband Tim Williams of Weleetka, Kimberly and husband David Bradshaw of Weleetka and Kristy and husband Johnny Lesley of Okemah and one son, Joe Landers of Okmulgee. Grandchildren, Chad and Elizabeth Williams, Cassie and Clint Earnest, Ty and Kersten Wallace, Linsey and Quinn Rogers, Cattie Lesley, Chris Lesley, Wyatt Landers, Josie Landers and Tyler Landers. Carolyn was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren with another one due in February. She is also survived by her sisters, Louise Tinkler, Lucille Walker, her lifelong friend, Sharon Jackson and special daughter Lindsey Landers.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Williams, Ty Wallace, Clint Earnest, Quinn Rogers, Chris Lesley, Wyatt Landers and Tyler Landers.

Carolyn and her family were also very blessed with love, prayers and affection shown to them by Mike and Linda Neal.

